With a conversation between Javier Visiers, CEO of Abside and CEO of Cadena Cope, and Julián Quirós, director of ABC, the XXVI Congress of Journalism of Huesca was closed yesterday through which more than 350 attendees have passed and they have starred in the presentations half a hundred professionals. This meeting is organized by The Association of Journalists of Aragonwith him Sponsorship of the Government of Aragon, the City of Huesca, the Provincial Council of Huesca and Telefónica.

Visiers and Quirós They raised their dialogue as a space “In which it is said not so much what journalism is going to change, but in everything that will not change despite what happens outside.”

This was expressed by Visiers, who acknowledged that «Artificial intelligence will condition many things of the future, But we must reflect on what we do and preserve the essence of telling stories ». An idea to which his conversation partner, Quirós, joined, who also advocated “maintaining the great transformation task that journalists have.”

The ABC director said «Who renounces the transformation, so linked to survival, is left behind“, And said that” when everything is changing, you have to see how the meaning of journalism and the exercise of the profession is maintained. “









Esther Aniento, Héctor García Barnés and Lorena Orduna



ABC





Just before the dialogue between Visiers and Quirós, it was made Blasillo de Huesca award deliverywhich this year has fallen to the journalist Héctor García Barnés. The award, sponsored by the City of Huesca and endowed with 3,000 euros, recognizes the chronicles of current life signed weekly by García Barnés in ‘El Confidencial’. «I want to claim the small work, that of Hick Journalism; It seems that journalism goes from great stories, but behind that there are anti -people trying texts in boxes, correcting others or looking for the perfect tweet to inform and viralize: I am sure that gigantic journalism and ant Lorena Orduna, mayor of Huescaand The vice president-vicedecana of journalists from Aragon, Esther Anient.

This award was created at the proposal of Antonio Fraguas’ Forges » To reward Internet ingenuity. Precisely Forges went Hector García Barnés, who confessed that he admired this humorist And that, based on its influence, has tried to “aspire to have that narrative capacity and generate things with a single image.”