Mexico.- Almost five months of his appointment by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, finally former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel received the approval of Spanish government What ambassador of Mexico in that country, which eliminates the speculations of a possible blockade that have arisen in recent weeks due to the delay.

The acceptance of the Kingdom of Spain was confirmed on social networks this Friday by Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, who shared the document sent by the Spanish Government to the Mexican Embassy in Madrid, dated January 27, but received Yesterday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation sincerely greets the Embassy of Mexico and is honored to inform you that the Government of Spain has granted its approval in favor of Hon. (Your Excellency) Mr. Quirino Ordaz Coppel, as the new Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the United Mexican States to the Kingdom of Spain”, the document communicates.

In his confirmation message, Marcelo Ebrard shared that once Ordaz Coppel was approved by the Kingdom of Spain, he would proceed to turn it over to the Ministry of the Interior for legal purposes.

What’s next for the ex-governor

Once the diplomatic endorsement of Spain has been granted, the proposal will be turned over by the Federal Executive to the Senate of Mexico for its analysis and ruling, and once it unanimously accepts the appointment of Quirino Ordaz as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador to the Kingdom of Spain. , the former governor of Sinaloa must present his credentials to King Felipe VI, an act that must be carried out at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

In a recent interview for Debate, the specialist in international relations, Norma Soto Castañeda, explained that the plenipotentiary power that Ordaz Coppel will have in Spain will allow him to make decisions as ambassador on behalf of Mexico without having to consult President Andrés Manuel López Obrador or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in addition to having a direct relationship with the Spanish Crown.

The plot Quirino Ordaz

It was on September 11 of last year when President Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that then-Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel would be Mexico’s ambassador to Spain once his government ended.

The announcement was made by the federal president during a tour of the Picachos dam project in Mazatlan, taking PRI and Morenoites by surprise, including then-governor-elect Rubén Rocha Moya, who accompanied them on that tour of the south of the state.

That same day, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed the announcement and explained in an official statement that the proposal would only be presented to the Government of Spain to request approval in accordance with international diplomatic regulations, and then send the process to the Senate for analysis and they would rule

However, the delay in granting the placet by the Government of Pedro Sánchez fueled speculation of a possible rejection of the former governor of Sinaloa, due to diplomatic tensions between the two nations due to the constant criticism and demands for forgiveness from the Spanish Crown for the abuses committed during the time of the Conquest.

The rumors

During the almost five months of waiting, the speculations about the alleged refusal of the Spanish Government to grant approval were constant, but one of the most noisy was when the columnist Plácido Garza, of the Saltillo newspaper Vanguardia, wrote that the Kingdom of Spain would have rejected Ordaz Coppel, and attributed it to the delay of three months for that date. He assured that “governments usually take a maximum of a month and a half to grant approval to the ambassadors assigned to their countries.”

That same day, former Governor Quirino Ordaz denied the columnist and assured that it was “pure political grid”. Yesterday, the approval was confirmed.

With coffee and bread, Quirino receives the news

A few minutes after the acceptance of the Government of Spain was announced this Friday for Quirino Ordaz Coppel to be the ambassador of Mexico in that nation, the former governor shared an image on his Twitter account with a cup of coffee and two slices of bread , without him in the frame, only accompanied by a message of good wishes: “Good morning, have a nice weekend.”

That was the only reaction of the former state president, who at the time of the news was having bread and coffee for breakfast. And although an interview was requested to find out his position on the approval, he did not respond to the call.

On September 14, three days after receiving the proposal for the Embassy of Mexico in Spain by the President of the Republic, Ordaz Coppel assured that it was a personal invitation.

Regarding the warning made by the national president of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, to expel him from the party if he accepted López Obrador’s invitation without the permission of the Institutional Revolutionary, Ordaz Coppel said he respected the decision, but added that he was not in that party, but to serve Mexico.”

Once the entire process to become Mexico’s ambassador to Spain has been completed, former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel must create links and ties that favor the relationship between Mexico and Spain.

In an interview for Debate, international relations expert Norma Soto Castañeda explained that an ambassador has to manage foreign investments for Mexico from the country where he is located so that they support economic development, as well as cultural and educational exchanges for universities. It should also generate a good presence of Mexico abroad, hold conferences, exhibitions, rounds, a whole promotion of Mexico.

His job also consists of participating in all the events to which he is invited, such as, for example, when a president assumes power, even if he does not agree, as well as forums.

Ordaz Coppel may take his immediate family, that is, his wife and children, but not any other relative, such as siblings or in-laws. And it is that the Embassy is already established, detailed the expert on the subject, the only thing that is done is the change of the people who are going to represent Mexicans in Spain.

Of course, this diplomatic responsibility forces Quirino Ordaz to take care of multiple aspects, from his clothing, his way of speaking, acting, his way of behaving, the businesses that he could possibly have in the country of origin, in this case Mexico, that, taken together, make representation successful at the international level.

differences

On this day, President Andrés Manuel made public, in an act of supervision at the Sinaloa Pediatric Hospital, that he had offered Quirino to join his government once he concluded as governor.

The next day, during a tour of southern Sinaloa, AMLO confirmed that Ordaz Coppel would be the next Mexican ambassador to Spain, although he had not yet proposed it to the government of that country.

Immediately, the national leader of the PRI, Alejandro Moreno, threatened Quirino with expulsion from the party if he accepted AMLO’s offer without first having the permission of the National Political Council.

Interviewed about the offer of the Embassy and the warning of expulsion by the PRI, Quirino Ordaz assured that it was an invitation from AMLO in a personal capacity. And he said he respected the party’s decision.

Columnist Plácido Garza, of the newspaper Vanguardia, of Saltillo, affirmed that the delay of the Spanish Government in granting the placet was unusual, for which he warned of a possible rejection of Quirino Ordaz Coppel.

The Secretary of Foreign Relations of Mexico, Marcelo Ebrard, confirmed the authorization of the Spanish consent for the former governor of Sinaloa to be the ambassador of Mexico in that nation.

In September 2021, one day before President Andrés Manuel announced the invitation to Quirino to be the next Mexican ambassador to Spain, he had already said in Culiacán that he had invited him to join his government, but without revealing his position.