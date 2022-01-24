For two weeks we have maintained that former Governor Quirino Ordaz Coppel will obtain the approval of the Spanish government to be the new ambassador, the response has taken several months, but we have information that will be confirmed shortly and in a positive way.

Last week during the morning conference, President López Obrador ratified his support for Quirino Ordaz, while last weekend the Spanish Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, guaranteed that they would grant the approval of the ex-governor of Sinaloa as ambassador.

In addition, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, José Manuel Albares, made it clear that there is no difficulty and that an administrative procedure is being followed. So there are no obstacles or negative gestures to give the approval as ambassador to Quirino Ordaz. Clearer, neither the water.

Definitely the delay, which has been unusual, has been used by opponents to criticize and ensure that there was a rejection of the proposal. As long as the approval is not finalized, they will continue, but the declaration of the Spanish official is a message that it will be finalized in due time and that the due negotiations are in place.

Very attentive because it is no coincidence that so many attacks on former Governor Quirino Ordaz, there is someone of weight behind who does not want him to reach the Spanish embassy, ​​in fact, it is a sign that there is fear that he will remain on the public scene, since He has shown that he is popular, he knows how to move and of course because of his closeness to AMLO.

National. Fortunately, President López Obrador is discharged after a catheterization performed at the Military Hospital in Mexico City. From his office in the National Palace he published a video in which he reports that he is back and his doctors have discharged him.

It should be noted that the president was very transparent in explaining the medical procedure that they did and the reasons for the catheterization, he thanked his cardiologist Patricio Ortiz who was the one who operated on him and has been treating him since his heart attack several years ago. Undoubtedly, it is important to know the health status of the president.

Until then, the media strategy was very good, they deactivated all kinds of speculation and cleared up all doubts, I did not want to leave information gaps. Where they had a monumental blunder was with the “political testament”, first it is unconstitutional since Mexico is not a monarchy, it should be said that positions cannot be inherited.

It is also a lack of tact to leave the door open that there is a political testament in case the President of the Republic loses his life, by the way, article 84 of the Constitution says that, in the event of the absolute absence of the President of the Republic, as The Congress appoints the interim or substitute president in a maximum period of 70 days, until then the Secretary of the Interior assumes the Executive power. Very clear.

Sinaloa. Agricultural producers rejected Segalmex’s proposal for a base price of 41 dollars for the sale of corn. Over the weekend they met with Governor Rubén Rocha Moya who knows the issue and the situation in the countryside, so he promised to lead the negotiations with the head of federal Agriculture.

In the State Congress, the deputies showed a position of support for the corn producers and rejected the Segalmex proposal, even in Morena they seemed in opposition, hopefully it is not just a speech and there is actually pressure for the federal government to give a price It would just be very transcendental.

Political Memory. “True progress consists in renewing oneself”: Alejandro Vinet.