This week the Mexican ambassador to Spain, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, will be leaving for Madrid, he was packing his bags over the weekend and on Saturday he had dinner with former boxer Oscar de la Hoya in a restaurant in the Historic Center, so in the best way and making relations he said goodbye to Mazatlan.

The former governor of Sinaloa, Quirino Ordaz also has the position of representative before the World Tourism Organization, so he could debut as ambassador of Spain in the Fira de Barcelona events, since the International Tourism Fair began in Catalonia and all week there will be activity.

The events that you could attend in Barcelona as part of the International Tourism Fair are “Alimentaria” and “Hostelco”, where the trend, news and all the offer for the restaurant and hotel sector are shown. Undoubtedly, a topic that Quirino Ordaz knows and on which he will focus to attract tourists to Mexico.

So there would be no better way for the new Mexican ambassador to Spain, Quirino Ordaz Coppel, to make his debut than in these events that he knows very well, we know that promoting tourism is one of the main tasks he carries out, in addition to improving diplomatic relations, he will be very interesting how you handle this last issue.

For now, the ambassador to Spain, Quirino Ordaz, has already said goodbye to Mazatlan and is preparing for his trip to Spain. So far we know that his wife Rosy Fuentes will accompany him and his work team will be made up of Martín Valdez and Alberto Camacho, both of all confidence and with extensive experience. So be very careful.

Outstanding. During his visit to Culiacán last week, the national president of the PAN, Marko Cortés, held a first-level meeting with businessmen and farmers from the state, the meeting was at the home of Héctor Orrantia Coppel.

Among those attending the event with Marko Cortés were Sinaloan businessmen and farmers: Enrique Coppel Luken, Rubén Coppel, Alejandro Sánchez, Manuel Clouthier, Sergio Esquer, Javier Lizárraga Mercado, José Espinosa de los Monteros and Jorge Lichter.

Also to be highlighted is that the host Héctor Orrantia was a former candidate for local deputy who was in a formula with the current secretary general of the PAN in Sinaloa, Luis Ángel Guatimea, which represents support for the leadership chaired by Roxana Rubio. Among the organizers and operators of the tour is Raúl Ibañez who has become one of the characters that must not be lost sight of.

Sinaloa. Where they begin to find the path of unity and something good is happening is in the PRI of Sinaloa. We say this because in the face of what is seen as an attempt to impose the CEN, the Sinaloa PRI movement begins to group together and rediscover the call for internal democracy and inclusion for the contest.

The national delegate, Enrique Benítez, has toured the state and the slogan is the same, no imposition! Everything indicates that the PRI of Sinaloa knows that they are playing their last card to transform from the local level and they are clear that an imposition would generate great disappointment in their bases that have a true PRI DNA.

With all this we arrived at last Saturday’s meeting where there were former candidates for mayors and deputies of the current and last legislature. They tell us that the dialogue was basically about the PRI being open to listen to all expressions, they want a level playing field for all those who want to participate in their renewal processes.

In addition, of a commitment to a permanent meeting with the PRI bases and society and in their rejection of those who seek to polarize and divide the party. Quite rightly, it will always be easier to point and destroy than to build.

Political Memory. “In Spain, he who resists wins”: Camilo José Cela.