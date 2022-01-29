The elections for the President of the Republic are still a game played on crossed vetoes

“I want a woman” who does not remember the song of Roberto Vecchioni. I have made a tweet now, but no one understood it. Let’s explain it “I want a woman “ from Matteo Salvini. It is evident that it is just a diversionary maneuverwhich has a well-defined goal: to defuse Perferdinando Casini. This is a game that at the moment is played on rather than looking for a shared candidate crossed vetoes.

It is a game in which there are not only blacks and whites, but multiple teams facing each other. There is no sharing in the center right or even in the center left. Imagine finding a Mister X that suits both of you. I do not exclude, of course, that it will eventually be found, but at the moment the situation I have outlined is this.

There is no shared candidate. There is a particular: the cross-cutting votes in Mattarella, let’s see what happens today. But they remain a signal. There are not a few parliamentarians who voted for him and many more would vote for him if there was agreement between the parties. With Mattarella there would be neither losers nor winners. Those will be there after next year’s political elections.

