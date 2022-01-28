Quirinale, the center-right goes to the count: the day of Casellati

The parties are divided and the agreement for the right candidacy for the new one President of the Republic stay away. Even yesterday did not serve to take a step forward, between crossed vetoes and little desire to really expose themselves. Hence the decision of the center right, “let’s choose a name and go to the count”. The passage of the fifth voteand – reads the Corriere della Sera – will have a political valuewill be the proof requested by Melons to keep the alliance firm before arriving at what promises to be the decisive one: that of tomorrow. The leader of Fdi asked to be counted in order to verify the numbers of the coalition, and the head of the League accepted the request. It will be the last round of the carousel, yet another contortion of a race at Colle. But now the snipers are ready to hit the “director” Salvini together with the candidate.

If this is the case, – continues the Corriere – it is not clear why for the whole day there Casellati has flooded the cell phones of (almost) all the elders of the coalition with the same, concise message: “You have to vote for me”. And his request it was fulfilled. It will in fact be that of the president of the Senatethe second office of the state, the name that will present the center right for today’s fifth vote. The risk that Casellati does not collect the necessary 505 votes is very high. If unsuccessful then the next cards will be Casini or Dragons. Salvini And With you are increasingly united to prevent the premier from going to Colle. But the road to the Quirinale at the moment it seems uphill for everyone.

