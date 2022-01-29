Quirinale, coalitions split between Casellati and Belloni

The challenge for the Quirinale is literally splitting the coalitions, while reviving the yellow-green axis. Yeah the way it was burned Maria Elisabetta Casellati opened the pandora’s box in Forza Italia. ” Operation omelette ”. ” What a fool ”. ” Everyone knew we were going to crash … ”. ” A real Caporetto, hours the dances will lead the center-left and we will go straight to Draghi or Mattarella bis … ”. ” But why did we thus burn the second office of the state, which belongs to our party? ”. Hence the question to Salvini and Meloni: ” why send the second position of the state into disarray in this way? ”. ” They try us, relying on divisions and internal ‘draghian’ thrusts, but none of our allies are wondering why all this has come about … ”, burst out a big blue. Discontent also hold sway on forced chats.

READ ALSO: Quirinale, Salvini-Conte-Grillo for Belloni. Letta-Renzi-Di Maio on Mattarella

But even in the League there is some discontent. As Repubblica reports, “governors and numbers two and three have called themselves out of the game well before the apocalyptic day of the great loser”. Second Republic, too Giancarlo Giorgetti pulled out. While “the captain is always alone, on foot, with the phone in hand”, with “the strategist Morisi is back at his side, but in half service”.

Quirinale, total split between Letta and Conte. Suspicions of the return of the yellow-green

But if the center-right is not well, the alleged center-left coalition is even worse. The Conte-Salvini agreement, made behind Letta (and perhaps Di Maio) infuriated the Democratic Party. of an encore by Mattarella. Corriere della Sera writes that “the leader of the Democratic Party has been displaced.” Look, they are remaking the yellow-green alliance, “his parents tell him, worried.” This story must end, “he blurts out. And he adds:”They are putting a personality like Belloni in the middle of their games and breaking the majority. They are irresponsible “. Then Letta consults with Matteo Renzi, who agrees with him and immediately comes out: «The head of the secret services cannot become president. He is inappropriate, he is neither on earth nor in heaven »”.

READ ALSO: Quirinale: Salvini, Conte, Letta and … Who won and who lost. The report cards

The Corriere continues, explaining that Salvini had another interview with Conte: “«What was this forward flight, what did you do? I have already asked you and I am requesting it, can I still trust you?“. The three leaders of the former Giallorossi majority meet again very late in the evening. The climate is not the best. And it gets worse when the two-way conversation between Letta and Conte is staged “.

Zanda’s synthesis is effective: “We are facing one pulping of the political system “.

READ ALSO:

Quirinale, Marcucci: Casellati used in a game of massacre

Quirinale, Mastella: Casellati? Proof of strength, so it burned

Quirinale, Zaia: good to bring Casellati. If elected government ahead