Casini al Colle? Bookmakers believe it

The waiver of Silvio Berlusconi kicks off the race to the Quirinale of Pier Ferdinando Casini: in the last few hours, reports Agipronews, the senator’s share falls from 13 to 4 on the Ladbrokes blackboard, behind the favorite Mario Draghi, which however rises from 1.80 to 2.10.

Women candidates: more Casellati than Cartabia

The president of the Senate is still at stake, Elisabetta Casellati, at 7, and the Minister of Justice, Marta Cartabia to 9. For bookmakers, however, the hypothesis of the second term of Sergio Mattarella, now at 12 (it was at 8). The election of the vice president of the Constitutional Court is played at 15, Giuliano Amato, with the European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni to 17. They pop up at the bottom of the board Franco Frattini and Gianni Letta, both at 21 times the bet.