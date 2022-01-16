“Dear Marcello, dear Fedele, it was a really beautiful morning in which some ‘sprightly old men’, such as those from Cocoon, rediscovered the taste of dreams.” Thus opens the letter that Denis Verdini wrote to Marcello Dell’Utri and Fedele Confalonieri, illustrating the strategy for the election of Silvio Berlusconi as President of the Republic.

“In thirty years – observes Verdini – the center-right has never been so close, in numbers, to being able to achieve a result it has never achieved” and Silvio Berlusconi “has the legitimate ambition to crown his extraordinary path. No one in the center-right can deny him this opportunity “.

Verdini suggests “passing from the numbers guaranteed by self-styled vote bearers to names. This will serve to reveal the cards and prevent them from selling the same merchandise twice. And to assign them a recognizable ‘signature'”. Each group center-right politician should therefore be recognized by writing the ballots with Berlusconi’s name in different ways. If then “unfortunately” the election does not materialize, Berlusconi “must allow Salvini to accomplish the goal of electing a president of center-right, giving him all its support ”, thus nullifying the” chatter “about the fact that Berlusconi, after a possible negative outcome of the fourth vote, could split the center-right by voting for Draghi, Amato or who knows who else”.