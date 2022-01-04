Genoa – “As an Italian lover and representative of the institutions it will be an honor and an emotion to be a great elector of the President of the Republic. a great responsibility towards our country and the Italians. It is not just a matter of electing the successor of a great President like Mattarella was, but of providing solid guidance, essential for building the future of this country, which awaits great challenges and unique opportunities to restart “. He writes it on his social pages the president of Liguria and co-founder of Coraggio Italia, Giovanni Toti.

“We at Coraggio Italia – he concludes – will travel with our 31 votes the road indicated by Mattarella following common sense for the common good. For the Italians, for Italy “.