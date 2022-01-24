Quirinale, Draghi-Casini challenge. But we need guarantees for the government

The day has come, but i parties they were caught unprepared. For the new President of the Republic there is no shared name, everyone goes their own way and in all likelihood first three votes they will go void. The first is scheduled for today at 15, but promises to be a triumph of blank cards. The real appointment – reads the Corriere della Sera – is between Fourth and the Seventh voting: it is the intersection of preferences where political leaders bet will end the race for the Colle, with the triumph or Mario Draghi you hate Pier Ferdinando Casini. And if the parties are divided, let alone the coalitions. In the center-right of the «after Berlusconi“, Salvini And Melons I am facing an existential crossroads: without the Knight to act as a mastic and buffer of the alliance, they have to manage a difficult personal relationship and a political transition that could mark their fate and those of the reassembly.

Yesterday – continues the Corriere – the head of League did not fail Casini, he only specified that “it is not a proposal of the center right”. The founder of the UDC appears on the card favorite compared to the former president of the ECB, on the eve of a race that tests the nerves of those who will have to decide. . Everyone asks the premier from “Register a political initiative”, if he wants to be voted on Colle. The leader of Iv Matteo Renzi explains it clear and round, Salvini he makes it clear when he talks about how “dangerous” it would be if Draghi left Palazzo Chigi, while Read hides the request behind a quote on the “fundamental role of the Prime Minister in Italy and in the world”.

READ ALSO

Covid, stop swabs for foreign tourists. But it’s chaos on the Green Pass

Shock government: deposit deed to the Senate foreseen emergency extension for December 2022

Weather, intense cold from Russia. Late January to frost (and snow)