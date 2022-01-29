The right decides to deploy its own representative and here it is a scandal

Women. A lifetime of complaining that ladies are being sidelined, using it as a political weapon against the right. Then the right decides to deploy its own representative and here it is a scandal. And the female candidacy, to the Quirinale, most voted in history, on which the center-left did not even want to express itself for fear of being elected, was machine-gunned by the “progressives”.

The most unleashed against the candidacy for the Quirinale of Elisabetta Alberta Casellati it was women, journalists and politicians. In the anti-Salvini TV theater, set up by Enrico Mentanathe President of the Senate was machine-gunned by the host of “La 7”, Myrta Merlinoex wife of the correct and irreproachable former anti-Covid commissioner, Domenico Arcuri.

Always biased, the left, too Monica Maggionidirector of Tg1close to the Democratic Party, which allowed a long meeting of Peter Gomezdirector of “IlFattoQuotidiano.it“, Against the feared leader of the center-right, Matteo Salvini. Contradictory? Not even the shadow. And users, including the Northern League, continue to pay the expensive fee …

Ps: A question a Cairo. Do you pay any fees to the well-aligned commentators who have been strafing Salvini for a week? How much do you pay, president? And does he also give a large token to the eternal Mastella, with orange hair?

