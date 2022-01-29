Here’s what’s behind it stall-Quirinale

With Dragons or against Dragons. Dragons forever versus Dragons at home. Holy dragons right away or Alien dragons get it all to kill in the cradle. It is around this knot, this terrifying power struggle and the consequent ongoing gang war that rotates the stalemate. Quirinale. Everything else is a diversion, test, camouflage and maneuvering tactics. On Mario Draghi yes–Mario Draghi no the alignments are broken up and recomposed, the parties are split, the parties are burned leaderreal and hypothesized and attempted candidacies grow and fall.

With relative nonsense from talk show. Rivers of words that elude the knot. The future of the former president of the ECB it is the real and only dilemma that divides parties and paralyzes all games Quirinale – Palazzo Chigi. As long as the parties do not undo this knot, they will not get out ofimpasse.

Salvini, Count And Melons (with transversal proselytes in the other parties, see the Pd Franceschini) want to get rid of it for good and send it home. And they try. But Letta, Di Maio, Speranza (and proselytes in opposing parties and alignments, see the Northern League Giorgetti) support him with a drawn sword.

Neither side has the numbers to win. And if reciprocal attempts so far unsuccessfully experienced to grow by drawing votes in the opposing front in order to overthrow or support Draghi fail, they do not come out and remain at the stake, whatever the candidate is currently in the running, man or woman, politician or technician, more or less high in caliber and institutional prestige.

