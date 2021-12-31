QUIRINALE. The COMMUNIST SECRETARY MARCO RIZZO: A NAME OUTSIDE THE CHOIR. A GREAT SOCIAL ALLIANCE THAT – FROM THE MIXED GROUP – BREAKS THE COMPATIBILITIES OF ONE THINKING

This is a special moment for our country. The large multinationals and the finance have taken by now the check on politics. With the excuse of the pandemic exercises of totalitarianism and social control are carried out. L’election of the President of the Republic it becomes crucial for the defense of the republican Constitution and in the first place for those social values ​​and equality represented by it. The people are not in the least made the protagonists of this important moment, not so much because we are in a parliamentary republic, but because they are now considered to be devoid of any ownership.

The same “candidates” starting from the worst, Mario Draghi, they look only to the thousand great voters to whom they lavish unhealthy promises. This is the main reason why a person of the highest political, moral and institutional profile is needed to carry out this delicate task at the Quirinale. Obviously we are convinced that there are numerous people of the genre but, due to the particular characteristics that we have listed, it is necessary to propose a candidacy out of the games of a Parliament kneeling to the “government of banks and finance”.

In the mixed group of Room And Senate there are over a hundred parliamentarians who could make a difference. That is, they could disrupt the games, they could practice a more social than political alliance. It would work fine. It would work better. Let’s put how Match, as his secretary Marco Rizzo and as a senator Emanuele Dessì our experience, our organization, our irreducibility for a passage overwhelm the calculations of this Parliament enslaved.

We are people who love Italy, politicians of various ideal backgrounds, but we believe that today this point of possible unity can be a step forward to counter the strong and external powers to our village that jeopardize the very Constitution it’s the same democracy. In this sense, advance unitary proposals and then arrive at a single name. We will fight our battle convinced that we represent an important part of the Italian people and from here a path can begin that can really oppose the Euro-Atlantic government of the Dragons.