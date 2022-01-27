Center-right sources: Giorgia Meloni irritated about abstention in today’s vote

The leader of the Brothers of Italy is irritated by the choice to abstain in the fourth vote for the Quirinale, taken at the top of the center-right. Giorgia Meloni on the contrary, he had asked for a name for the center-right area, to overcome the stalemate and even after the surprising result obtained by Guido Crosetto in the previous vote. This is what the Ansa learns from center-right sources present at this morning’s meeting.

Read also:

Quirinale, Crosetto 115 votes. The CDX is missing only 10 votes. The meaning of the vote

Quirinale, Rampelli: “Votes to Crosetto? We needed a shock, blank ballot from those who don’t want to decide”

Quirinale, Crosetto: “Parliamentarians wanted to vote and they mentioned my name”

Quirinale, Ciriani: I don’t know anything about the Conclave, Fdi is on Crosetto