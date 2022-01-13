Quirinale, Sgarbi helps Silvio to look for votes: “For now about twenty yes”

Silvio Berlusconi it has now officially come out into the open. With the publication of the poster of his self-nomination and the slogan “who better than him?” has dissolved reservations and is now simply focused on search for grades. To help him, among others, there is Vittorio Sgarbi. The art critic – we read in the press – has decided to support him, more as a friend than a political partner. His idea would be to support Dragons but Silvio is immovable: “He says he will never vote for him. Then I help him, I call all the parliamentarians and pass them to him. He says that has one hundred more votes in addition to the center right. I assure you that the 95% of the interlocutors were flattered. They told him everything “do you remember that time you came to see Avellino?”, Things like that. I am the longest running parliamentarian, together with Bersani, young people see me as a monument, a kind of Buffalo Bill and I have made an abstract figure become real “.

“I hope with this method – continues Sgarbi alla Stampa – to have some convinced at least twenty. I am uncertain people of their fate. There are 110 exodus in parliament, those of Alternativa c’e from Cabras told me, “we are ready to vote for everyone except Dragons or one of the Democratic Party “. Then there are the many grillini who will not be re-elected. With these you can make an argument. I also called Renzi, he told me he would call me back but he still hasn’t been heard. Read And With you? Silvio said that he calls them directly. However, I advise him to advance the candidacy of Dragons and obtain in exchange to become president of the Senate after the upcoming policies, his problem for the Colle are the snipers“.

READ ALSO

Salvini removes Berlusconi from the Hill. “In government even if there is no Draghi”

Trieste, Lilly’s death: her husband’s lie to the Police: “I was on my bike”

Here is Berlusconi’s new villa in Rome (Zeffirelli lived there): PHOTOS and VIDEO