Quirinale, Sgarbi: “Berlusconi doesn’t have the numbers to make it”

Vittorio Sgarbi spoke with a straight leg on the candidacy of Berlusconi for the Quirinale: “He doesn’t have the numbers, it’s a very wrong move”. On the day of the summit of Villa Grande which gives birth to a unitary position of the center-right in support (at least at the start) of the candidacy of the former premier, the art critic goes against the tide. “I believe – he explains Sgarbi to Repubblica – that the center-right should keep the advantage of the field, which derives from the fact that it is a relative majority in Parliament. He cannot fail the first move. I understand the embarrassment of the allies who went to visit him at home, but say yes to Berlusconi it means being satisfied with not winning one more vote than the coalition already has. It is a losing choice“.

“It is an impossible theorem – he continues Sgarbi – to think of getting votes even outside the center-right. Wouldn’t have the grades of Renzi and not even those of ex grillini. He can’t do it. Better to register, in the name of the coalition, the name of Dragons. The only way to corner the Pd is to steal the primogeniture on the prime minister’s candidacy, make it his own and thus command the game. The center-right would be truly united with Giorgia Meloni fully involved, and broad convergence would be promoted. Berlusconi could thus try to carve out a job at 86 years of age Senator for life“.

READ ALSO

Here is Berlusconi’s new villa in Rome (Zeffirelli lived there): PHOTOS and VIDEO

Covid, Altamedica: “72% of positives are vaccinated, mRNA ineffective”