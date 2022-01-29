The seventh ballot on the sixth day of voting. The direct

The great game of Quirinale it has reached its sixth day. vetoes against vetoes have blocked the game so far. Now Lega, M5S and Fratelli d’Italia converge towards “a female President of the Republic“. The clues seem to lead to Elisabetta Belloni, the first woman in the history of the Farnesina to be appointed Secretary General and the first woman in Italy to lead the secret services, which she currently directs. But Forza Italia, Italia Viva and parts of the Democratic Party say no and the prices of one go up demand among the big voters for a Mattarella bis. Who will be the next head of state? follow on Affaritaliani.it live and don’t miss all the latest news.

Quirinale, Conte is missing, an updated majority summit

Matteo Renzi quickly earns the Transatlantic to go and vote. He is upset, as often happens to him in recent days: “We were unable to meet, we waited in vain for Giuseppe Conte. He was the only one absent”. The leader of Italy Viva refers to the expected majority summit in which an attempt will be made to change the talks between the leaders for the election of the President of the Republic. “They were all there”, reports Renzi: “Matteo Salvini, Antonio Tajani, Enrico Letta, Roberto Speranza … Only him was missing. I don’t understand”. Maria Elena Boschi passes by, listens to what the senator is saying and lets herself go to a joke: “He must have had judo”.

Quirinale, the majority abstain or do not answer the call

The senators of the majority who support the Draghi government either have not yet answered the call for the seventh vote to elect the President of the Republic or are abstaining.

Quirinale, the Democratic Party opens in Mattarella bis. Read: understanding or pandering to the wisdom of the wise Parliament

Without an agreement that holds together the majority of the government and the majority that elects the President of the Republic, “we will support the wisdom of Parliament”. And the wisdom of Parliament is being expressed, in these hours, by voting for the name of Sergio Mattarella. Enrico Letta announces this at the meeting of the great voters of the Democratic Party, drawing applause from groups that, by his own admission, have struggled to understand the meaning of the leaders’ struggle between summits, meetings and declarations on TV. “If I had been in yours. cloths I would have looked at the generals and I would have said but what the h … are they doing? But you easily understood that it was all a decisive surplace game so that yesterday morning’s result went where it should go “, explained Letta referring to the ‘rejection’ of the Casellati hypothesis, on which the center-right had aimed. The game started again yesterday evening, around the name of Elisabetta Belloni, ‘burned’ by what Leta calls “the Salvini logic”.

The dem secretary, in fact, explains: “We discussed various names, many, from the name of Draghi, to Mattarella, Cartabia, Severino, Belloni and others such as Amato and Casini. ‘began to argue. Then each one made checks at his home “, added Letta. “As soon as this happened Salvini came out with the usual logic of ‘I’m the one who gives the cards’. This created a short circuit even with the Five Stars”. Today, however, “we start again with a method of confrontation characterized by one more element: the center-right has formally split. Politically it is an essential point”, observes the dem leader for whom “in internal discussions of the majority, everything possible so that the squaring of the circle takes place. Coherence between the governing majority, two coalitions and a majority that holds the President of the Republic “.

This is what we will try to do in the majority summit, in which Forza Italia will sit independently from Salvini and the rest of the center-right. “We must try in the discussions within the majority, everything possible so that the squaring of the circle takes place. The coherence between the governing majority, two coalitions and a majority that holds the President of the Republic”, warns Letta. And if this quadrature is not found, the ball passes to Parliament: “We will try to do this. After that there is the wisdom of Parliament and I believe this is democracy too”. A wisdom that, at the moment, is expressed in numbers: 336, how many votes were for Sergio Mattarella.

Quirinale, Forza Italia will abstain in the seventh vote

Fi has decided, according to what is learned, that he will abstain in the seventh vote in Montecitorio.

Quirinale, Letta: Salvini has created a short circuit

“We discussed various names, many, from the name of Draghi, to Mattarella, Cartabia, Severino, Belloni and others like Amato and Casini. A discussion began around all these names. Then each one made some checks at his home. As soon as this happened Salvini came out with the usual logic of ‘I’m the one who gives the cards’. This also created a short circuit with the Five Stars “. The secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta said this, opening the assembly of the great Dem voters. “As soon as Salvini spoke I understood that the hypothesis he was referring to would be burned – he added -. Because of this method”.

Quirinale, for M5s abstention or white

Abstention or blank ballot: these are the indications for the great M5s voters arrived at the joint assembly held this morning at 8.45 am.

Quirinale, Letta: delicate passages, responsibility is needed

“We are facing delicate steps on which not only our future, that of our party, but also of the country depends, we have the eyes of the Italians on us and it is very important to behave responsibly”. The Pd secretary, Enrico Letta, said this during the meeting of the great Pd electors in the Chamber. “Fortunately there is the Democratic Party and fortunately there is the unity of the Democratic Party”, added Letta to applause. “If each of us looks at the mosaic, everyone sees single pieces, but if we look at the film it emerges that the complexity we saw at the beginning was not a story, but was linked to the superimposition of different perimeters between majority and coalitions, and ‘that the two perimeters overlap “, warned Letta. “The entire political and institutional system of the country is based around a summit that makes the head of state and the head of government two figures above the fray who, at this moment, represent this exceptional system. A system that does not have no majority in this Parliament. Unfortunately we had said it at the beginning and it took five days for this to be visible. If I had been in your shoes I would have looked at the generals and I would have said but what the … are they doing? I easily understood that it was all a decisive surplace game so that yesterday morning’s result went where it was supposed to go. The group leaders managed to share with you the way back to the starting box “.

Quirinale, with today’s ballot is the fifth longest election. 505 votes are needed for the majority

With today the election for the President of the Republic of 2022 becomes the fifth longest election in republican history. The big voters took longer just to choose Giuseppe Saragat (13 days), Giovanni Leone (16 days), Sandro Pertini (10 days) and Oscar Luigi Scalfaro (12 days). Even if the new tenant of the Quirinale were elected today, we would already be on the sixth day, surpassing by duration the election of Antonio Segni, Giorgio Napolitano, first and second term), Sergio Mattarella, Luigi Einaudi, Giovanni Gronchi and the two lightning elections of Francesco Cossiga and Carlo Azeglio Ciampi. But crossing precedents and cabal, it can be remembered that in the seventh and eighth ballot no president was ever elected. Without waiting for the 21 and 23 votes that brought Saragat and Leone al Colle, or the sixteen that served to identify Pertini and Scalfaro, whoever was not elected in the fourth or sixth ballot had to wait for the ninth (Segni). One of the rules of the First Republic, in fact, was that the aftermath of attempted and failed candidacies led inexorably to a screwing up, it is now up to the great voters of 2022 to avoid screwing up and debunking the cabal. The majority required is the absolute one, equal to 505 votes.