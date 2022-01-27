Genoa – «We have shown that there is an area in Parliament that wants to represent an alternative to the system of Mario Draghi and the big parties. An area that is much larger than our group “The alternative exists” and which coagulates different sensitivities: former five stars, former leaguers, leftists. So far we have voted for flag candidates, but if the premier has to be blocked from the Quirinale, we are also willing to make them converge on another candidate, as long as he has the minimum requirements to vote for him “. The Genoese senator Mattia Crucioli he comments, satisfied, the 55 votes received in the third call from Nino Di Matteo, the most voted after President Mattarella.

Am I the director of that operation? Let’s say I’ve worked a lot on it. It is not easy to put together 55 parliamentarians outside the big groups ”, he is proud. While the day before, for Paolo Maddalena, the votes had been over 60. “We changed the name on which to converge – explains Crucioli – to give more strength to our message: Maddalena is a judge who has placed the protection of state-owned public goods and legality at the center of her entire life , popular sovereignty and our Constitution. Nino Di Matteo is a symbolic name of the fight against the mafia ». A name that does not leave indifferent in the Grillino Pantheon.

Who will be next to collect the votes of the “alternatives”? “We do not want to make only flag applications. This area exists and has proven to weigh and know how to keep ranks – says Crucioli – for us the goal is clear: to prevent Draghi from becoming President of the Republic. We know that if too many days go by that becomes the only option available to parties. But we also know that all the groups are divided: in the 5 stars there is the Conte and Di Maio wing, in the Giorgetti and Salvini League. If they bring us a name that has the minimum requirements that satisfy us, we are willing to vote for it even if it is politically distant from us ».

And some polls, on Tuesday night, would already have taken place, on the Casellati hypothesis. «But then the center-right didn’t want to try the shoulder. In any case, that was not a name we would have voted for, “explains Crucioli. Which also points to a more daring operation: to give a political form to “antisystem” galaxy, including no vax, Italexit, disappointed grillini, No euro and so on. Starting from the next administrative elections: «Me as a candidate for mayor of Genoa? The perspective is not far-fetched. But we have to agree a few subjects. But now let’s think about the Quirinale. There must be an alternative ».