Quirinale, Salvini-Conte counterattack on Belloni. Letta and Di Maio are furious

It is the day of judgment. On the one hand Elisabetta Bellonion the other hand the alternatives among which now a resounding encore of Sergio Mattarella. But the final result is still reached among the poisons, which seemed to have been overcome yesterday afternoon after the three-way meeting Matteo Salvini, Enrico Letta and Giuseppe Conte. This was not the case. Once again Salvini, but this time above all Conte and Grillo, played in advance, risking to burn Elisabetta Belloni’s name. The attempt to win the title did not go unnoticed and rekindled the already numerous doubts about the figure of Belloni.

Quirinale, Belloni felt out of the race is not even in Rome

According to Repubblica, Elisabetta Belloni has been trying to escape for days. Not from responsibilities, which she never did in her long career as a servant of the state. her name came out as a possible replacement for Draghi at Palazzo Chigi – despite herself being pushed. In recent days – with the few people she spoke to – she did not hide her strong embarrassment for what was happening. An embarrassment that affected her personally, she who has built a life and a career on discretion “. So much so that it is not even in Rome.

Discretion fell last night, in the umpteenth move that threatens to split all coalitions. Starting with the center-right one. “Draghi, meanwhile, observes what is happening with growing apprehension “, continues Repubblica. But if she fails, she assures that she will stay in his place. So at least he had hinted at Palazzo Chigi a few hours earlier, in conversation with Antonio Tajani: I will stick to the decision that Parliament will take – this is the sense of the reasoning – unless someone makes a move that changes the scenario “.

Letta and Di Maio feel betrayed by Conte and Salvini: they push on Mattarella

Yes, also because Letta and Luigi Di Maio feel betrayed, also because the Salvini-Conte negotiation on Belloni behind Pd and the Dimaian segment of the Five Star Movement seems to have been returned in a plastic way. Letta and Di Maio are therefore thinking of converging on Mattarella. “Being guided by the will expressed by the great voters who” for two days, and in a transversal way “, have been pushing” in favor of the reconfirmation of President Mattarella “, specifies the Nazarene in a note. now irremediably tangled “, writes Repubblica.

Furia Di Maio: “It is unseemly to burn Belloni’s name without agreement”

Di Maio, in particular, is very hard. “I find it unseemly that a high profile like that of Elisabetta Belloni has been thrown into the public debate. Without a shared agreement “, says as reported by the Corriere della Sera. On the other hand, even Italia Viva and Forza Italia say no to Belloni, for different reasons. “I have no problem going against the head of the secret services, it is neither heaven nor earth that he becomes president. But do you realize what it means? Moro, Andreotti, Fanfani, De Gasperi did not succeed, “says Matteo Renzi, who sees an encore from Mattarella.” The problem for Mattarella is that he said he doesn’t want a second term. He should not be pulled by the jacket, but, with each passing day, the odds of his election increase “.

The game is still to be played, despite and perhaps even above all due to the tweets of Conte and Grillo about the female president.

