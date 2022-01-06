“Silvio Berlusconi at the Quirinale? He believes it, all the others do not. The Democratic Party? In the world the left becomes reformist, only with us does it become Dalemian”

“Draghi would be a perfect president of the Republic as he was a perfect prime minister. If we want to send him to Colle, however, we need politics. Because Draghi’s arrival was not a political defeat but a political masterpiece”. He states it Matteo Renzi, in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

The former prime minister recalls: “In the last year, every day I have been proud to have fought with my friends from Italia viva for send Conte home and bring Draghi. Even those who hate us should say thank you: we have saved Italy. So I’m not hesitant about Draghi, but I do politics. Draghi is a strong point of this country. If we want to keep it in Palazzo Chigi it must be given to him maximum political viability. If we want it to stay on the Colle it must be built a presidential majority, but also a political majority for the post government. To do this you need one political initiative does not tweet at random“.

As for the vote of the 45 Great Electors of Italia Viva, Renzi clarifies: “Let’s see how the relationship with the Toti and Brugnaro groups will evolve. Let’s say that without us it is difficult to be president of the Republic. But without us it’s just right impossible to make a new government. We are the guarantors of the continuation of the legislature until its natural expiry “.

While on the candidacy for the Colle di Silvio Berlusconi he says: “I haven’t seen him since we broke up on Sergio Mattarella. It was January 2015, exactly seven years ago. Never seen him again. I haven’t heard from him since August. He believes it, it seems. The rest of the world believes in it much less.”

“I do not know if I am the disease of the Democratic Party as he says D’Alema. The important thing is that, if I am the patient, Dr. D’Alema does not treat me with his recipes and his malfunctioning Chinese fans“.” If the reformists of the Democratic Party want D’Alema and consider what we have done on taxes, industry 4.0, work, social, civil rights is bad, it’s their problem, not mine – adds the former secretary of the Democratic Party – All over the world the left becomes reformist, only with us it becomes Dalemian. D’Alema, who is part of the Democratic Party, explains in a single gesture why Italy alive has a meaning “.