ROME. The identikit of the Democratic Party for the Colle is «a president or a president with an institutional profile, not a party leader, nor someone like me or Salvini or Conte or Berlusconi. Institutional profile, super partes, a bit like Mattarella was, who was a great president, and I believe that Parliament should be asked to vote for a president with the characteristics of Mattarella … ». The secretary of the Democratic Party, Enrico Letta, said this at DiMartedì, on La 7. And to Giovanni Floris who interrupted him by saying: «Oh Mattarella», Letta replied: «It would be the best, of course».

Mario Draghi al Colle? “We will all have to discuss it together. No one at this moment is in the interest of our country by saying: I want this. We need to get around a table and be able to converge all together on a name that does not allow anyone to win – argues Letta -. If someone thinks of winning this affair by defeating the others, it is not clear what the numbers of Parliament are ».

According to Letta, a new government pact is needed to get to 2023: “Even if we find an agreement on a candidate” al Colle “who gets a broad consensus, it is clear to everyone that the government pact must find new power. It is clear to everyone that in recent weeks we have been struggling. I believe that the legislature must expire naturally, then a new government pact is needed, under any conditions ».

For the Colle I launch «an appeal to the other political forces and in particular to the center-right: let’s meet tomorrow at the table, but in a serious way. The only condition that I find unacceptable is a party that sits down and says: I propose the party leader of our faction and you vote for him. I don’t think it leads anywhere, you sit down and get up »says the secretary of the Democratic Party. Should Berlusconi take a step back first? “Yes, also because we don’t have to pay a price for Berlusconi’s resignation.”