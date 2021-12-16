Quirinale, Berlusconi president of the Republic. The secret strategy and the numbers covered

Many smile when it comes to Silvio Berlusconi president of the Republic. Politicians and journalists in permanent television talk show outfit, always ready for a good fight only for a few more numbers in the Auditel ratings, believe it impossible that the former Knight can get on the Colle higher than the capital.

A little for its divisive and biased political history, a little for the legal events and a little for the age of the hypothesis Berlusconi Head of State to some observers and actors it seems like a joke. But they are very wrong. For those who smile ironically, we recommend going to see the numbers in Parliament.

The leader’s strategy of Come on Italy it is clear, and even obvious: to vote blank in the first three votes, when a qualified majority of the big electors is required, and then to write all Berlusconi on the ballot from the fourth ballot when an absolute majority is enough. If the Center-right holds, a fundamental condition, probable but not certain, starts on paper with 441 votes and therefore 64 are missing to reach the goal of 505.

About thirty – explain qualified blue sources – should come from the Renzians of Italia Viva, who at the end of 75% should converge on the name of theex Knight. The latest rumors coming directly from the corridors of Montecitorio and of Madama Palace affirm that in the large Mixed Group, which counts 114 units between the Chamber and the Senate, at least thirty have already assured the emissaries of Berlusconi their support for the Italian leader. We are almost there and we only arrive in this way around 500.

But beware that it is not over here. Among the parliamentarians of the 5 Star Movement and the Democratic Party at least thirty would also be ready to write the name of the president of Forza Italia on the ballot, despite the statements by Enrico Letta and Giuseppe Conte which exclude support a Berlusconi.

The reason? Simple. Do everything to avoid the hypothesis Mario Draghi at the Quirinale, which, government sources explain, 99% would mean early political elections in the spring (8-9 May). And with the support of thirty between Dem and grillini, 505 is easily exceeded. Berlusconi president of the Republic remember the infallible saying of grandmothers, “he who laughs last laughs well”.