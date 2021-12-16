Quirinale, numerous whatsapp messages among parliamentarians, ministers and leaders

The most important appointment for politics is approaching, on January 18 2022 the votes in Parliament begin to elect the new President of the Republic. Although officially everyone is waiting for the green light to Budget Law to open the games, behind the scenes and behind the scenes there is a continuous exchange of whatsapp messages between parliamentarians, current leaders, ministers and leaders to try to unravel a tangle that does not seem easy at the moment.

But regardless of who will climb the highest hill in the capital – the main hypotheses remain Mario Draghi with Marta Cartabia premier or elections and Silvio Berlusconi if he really finds the numbers – the picture that is emerging is that of a quartet of real protagonists, a sort of top secret board that could really decide who will go to the Quirinale. Joining it are the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta, the leader of Italy and former premier Matteo Renzi, the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti and the president of the Brothers of Italy Giorgia Meloni.

The former Knight and leader of Forza Italia is currently not present for obvious reasons, being a candidate and directly involved in seeking votes among the great voters. The two greats absent from the key quartet for the Quirinale’s maneuvers are Matteo Salvini and Giuseppe Conte. The secretary of the League, engaged in the construction of the official table, is considered by various political sources to be unreliable, in the sense that if he takes a commitment on a name or a strategy, then there is a strong risk that he will change his mind and overturn the games.

As for the political leader of the Movement and former premier, sources underline his very poor ability to control parliamentary groups 5 stars, less than 20% would be his loyalists. Basically, if Conte makes a decision or a commitment then the danger is that the vast majority of his parliamentarians do not follow him. And this is how, strictly behind the scenes, a sort of poker quirinalizio formed by is being formed Letta, Renzi, Giorgetti and Meloni.