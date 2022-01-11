Quirinale, “the female question” an obstacle for the race to Colle del Cavaliere. While the majority of French people regret President Mitterrand

Among the rocks, which stand between Silvio Berlusconi and scope Quirinale, there is what we could define the “women’s issue”, The attraction, never denied and indeed boasted, of the founder of Come on Italy that-how he observed Daniela Santanchè– he prefers women, first of all young “Olgettine”, “In horizontal position” on the Latvian, given by his friend Putin.

In the neighbor France, instead, the many liaisons with the ladies they have not held back the ascent, at the top of the institutions, of Francois Mitterrand, which our cousins ​​elected twice President. Post-mortem, a love, secret, by Roi Francois with Claire, a law student who was 50 years younger than him. The love affair lasted until the death of the 80-year-old head of state in 1996.

It was to tell the story Solenn de Royer, sent by Le Monde, with the book “The last secret“. They met in 1988. She is a student, he is the President of the Republic. They loved each other in secret. It is not known if the most incredible thing is the story of the last one secret love, among the seventies François Mitterrand and the young fan in his twenties, or rather, the meticulous account that the person directly concerned made of it, 30 years later, transmitting an astonishing wealth of details to the political chronicler of “Le Monde“.

Before these revelations, among the affectionate friendships, parallel to Mitterrand’s marriage, that best known was the liaison with Anne Pingeot, curator at the Musée d’Orsay. In October 2016, on the centenary of the statesman’s birth, Pingeot decided to entrust the Gallimard publishing house the publication of 1218 letters, which Mitterrand sent them, starting from their first meeting, which took place in 1962 in Hossegor, on the Atlantic. She was 19, he was 47 and he was already a senator, married with children.

Different leaders, Mitterrand and Cav. certainly, different political events. But one cannot fail to point out that the many intimate relationships, the so-called “Bunga Bunga” of Berlusconi, the selection of parliamentarians – nominated only if successful –are, today, among the arguments used by many opponents against the ascent to the Colle of the tycoon Lombard.

While the majority of the French continue, if not to venerate, to regret Mitterrand, great statesman and tireless seducer, so much so that the President, Macron, on the 26th anniversary of the disappearance of the “enemy” of his political father, Michel Rocard, went to pay homage to the tomb of his predecessor.