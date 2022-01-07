At the Quirinale Italy needs a hot politician, close to the people, and instead there is talk of electing someone who has always bought with money

The government makes sensitive decisions and does not feel the need to explain them. We need you a warm, fatherly politician and instead we have one who has worked all his life with money. He seems a serious and honest person, but that’s not enough. And those who recommend it they are not there because they are competent, but because they are friends with someone. Italy works like this.

And then maybe it would be time to do not do the daily count of the infected, it would be enough to do it once a week.

And then there are many people who have become infected because it is clear that you cannot go to the bar and pizzeria and stay for hours without a mask. But it is also evident that there is a pain, there is a difficulty in being in solitude and silence. To stay without doing it takes a strength that many do not have. Now for many there is alcohol and a sore bulimia.

Now for those who have the money there are balances. Now I’m here other scary diseases, but we can’t even talk about it, now Covid has colonized our imagination. And we were grossly wrong to divide ourselves on marginal aspects of the issue. Last night a friend of mine who took him in August told me about how complicated this disease can be, even after it is over. And we know how complicated life is for someone with a heart attack or stroke.

And then there are the tumors. A friend of mine has a son with a brain tumor. A course of chemo will now begin. It seems to me that never before has all this pain been thrown into solitude, into the dirty trash of a nation that is less and less a society and more and more a sum of existences who do not know how to give themselves common horizons.

Each proceeds with his rag in hand thinking that it is some kind of flag. For this it is the inadequacy of politics is dramatic and it sucks the selfishness of the rich who think only of protecting their wealth. Give us at least the little miracle of a President of the Republic with a bright heart, try to elect someone who is not from the “palace”, one who has studied with passion, one who knows what you do not know, the pain and joy of the people.