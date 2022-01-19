New York Times, Draghi al Quirinale can extend Italy’s golden age

“Since taking office last February, Dragons it made Italy’s volatile policy stable, made populism out of fashion, reassured the markets with a long-term vision and thanks to tough measures against the coronavirus “. It is the judgment given by Jason Horowitzcorrespondent from Italy for the New York Timesin an in-depth analysis of Italian politics, in view of the election of the new one President of the Republic. If he were chosen for the Quirinalecontinues the New York newspaper, “the influence of Dragons it could lengthen a golden age of unusual political unity ”. “But the uncertainty surrounding his future – continues Horowitz – has already set in motion machinations and ambitions, pushing Italy back towards a dangerous, and familiar, precipice of instability”.

New York Times, Italy between the risk of “early elections, which hardly anyone wants” and the Recovery Fund

The risk is to find a “less effective administration” and destined to stumble over “early elections, which hardly anyone wants “. The “political case”, continues the analysis, could “derail the best chance that Italy has had for generations to initiate modern reforms” and “put the billions of euros at risk” Recovery Fund. The country has yet to meet the demands of Brussels to be able to access the future tranches of the ‘recovery’. In June, recalls the New York Times, Italy must demonstrate that it is in line with the programs in order to receive the 24 billion euros pledged by Brussels. “Knowing that that money is in Draghi’s hands – writes the Times – has reassured the world markets and the leaders ofEuropean Union, and given Italy the best opportunity to modernize the country, as has not been seen for decades “. The article contains the comment of Vittorio Colao, minister of technological innovationindicated among the possible successors of Dragons at Palazzo Chigi. The premier explains Colao, “He has long-term strategies but he has a very, very pragmatic approach in the short term”. After touching on Silvio Berlusconi’s candidacy, the New York Times considers a third hypothesis: a timely confirmation from President Sergio Mattarella, in order to offer Draghi one or two years to manage European funds, and then leave him. pass, the first premier in history, from Palazzo Chigi directly to the Quirinale. “But a year or two years – adds Horowitz – is an eternity in Italian politics in constant evolution”.

Read also

Quirinale, Berlusconi (‘trumpet’) makes an axis with Letta per Amato. But Salvini …

Quirinale, Bechis: “Salvini king-maker challenges Berlusconi”

Quirinale, Cerasa: “Renzi? He plays on two tables”

Quirinale, Berlusconi throws in the towel and retires. Resounding voice