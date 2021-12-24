Quirinale, Draghi wants the Hill and begins to play his cards

Mario Draghi came out, he wants the Quirinale. The explicit move of the premier it has alarmed all parties. But the Prime Minister he did not choose his strategy by chance. The goal – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – is to anticipate the times to “burn” the other strong candidate to take the place of Sergio Mattarella: Giuliano Amato. The former premier in last Monday’s conference was exactly in front of Mario Draghi: a coincidence that many have taken as a sort of symbol, if not a real sign of the fact that the former center-left premier appears today one of a kind true competitor in the race for the Colle. So much so that the former ECB would have greeted him with a detachment that has not escaped observers. And that must be framed within the quirinalizia bullfight opened by the same Dragons.

The premier – continues the fact – has in fact made it clear that if the majority it splits and the president is elected by a “team” other than the one that supports the current government, the executive cannot stay alive. And therefore, he goes away. It is a political forcing that has been translated into one since yesterday challenge to parties and it can be summarized as follows: “Find a personality shared by all and so I remain prime minister”. But Beloved it is not entirely simple as a solution, indigestible for both 5 stars both for many leaguers. But in key anti-Dragons and against the risk of early elections and it could come out. Maybe with the final choice to move to him also by Matteo Renzi who preferred him in 2015 Mattarella, thus breaking the Nazarene pact. At that point Dragons would remain a Chigi, but with a much stronger role than now, governing with a more decisive and authoritarian attitude than it has done so far.

