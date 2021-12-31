Quirinale, Meloni: “Compact on Berlusconi”. Calderoli (Lega) does the math …

The moves and counter-moves for the crucial vote at the end of January of the new one President of the Republic have been gone for some time now. But with the onset of the New Year the political battle between the parties will enter the crucial phase. The center right however, it is not compact on the strategy for the Quirinale. If on the one hand the League And Come on Italy push for the joint candidacy of Silvio Berlusconi, Brothers of Italy would rather that role go to Dragons and then quickly arrive at new elections. The majority that supports the premier, however Melons, “he wants it to Palazzo Chigi, but makes war on him for the Quirinale, proving to be interested only in the continuation of the legislature to save the chair. We fly higher. No to Mattarella’s encore. Self Berlusconi will confirm his candidacy, he is a very good candidate. The center-right will be compact on its name “.

“For Silvio Berlusconi to the Quirinale, numbers in hand, the possibilities are all there; 430 votes are enough. The rest comes. “He says so Roberto Calderoli to the ‘Corriere della sera’. “They are those who cannot be re-nominated (those who do not have a chance for the cut of the parliamentarians and for the decline in the consensus of their party, I am thinking in particular of M5S And Pd) those who can come to the rescue most “, explains the representative of the League. In exchange for the guarantee that elections will not go smoothly”. “Only Dragons the government can guarantee us. On the other hand, it is not supported by a political majority. But by a majority of national unity. Without his authority it would be difficult to overcome this economic-health crisis“. The national coordinator of Come on Italy, Antonio Tajani, in an interview with Il Giornale, talking about the hypothesis Dragons to the Quirinale and the possible consequences.

READ ALSO

Lockdown throughout Italy and for everyone. It’s official. And immediately

Government, Draghi warns ministers: “From January 5, work will stop for the No Vax”