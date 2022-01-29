Quirinale, Mattarella observes in silence

Over three hundred and thirty votes. The number of big voters who vote continues to rise their favor to Sergio Mattarella. Regardless of the President’s flat no to the hypothesis of his encore, from M5s and Pd votes continue to arrive, indeed with each ballot they increase with an impressive progression. Stefano Ceccanti, deputy of the Democratic Party, notes that among the great voters there was “a real movement from below: at least 35 of the 46 this morning from the center-right who did not participate in the vote tonight, a total of 370, must be added “. “A little less than the Casellati” someone notes. Sources in the Nazarene point out that, while a negotiation aimed at “preserving the unity of the ruling majority” has reopened, the game of “burning” high-level names continues. But above all, from the Democratic Party “everyone is invited to take note of the push that for two days and in a transversal way in Parliament has been in favor of the reconfirmation of President Mattarella”. After all, for the secretariat the first choice, for months it had been a confirmation of the current tenant of the Colle, a line abandoned only for the no of the President but always remained in the heart of Letta. Matteo Renzi also records: “Sergio Mattarella is a gentleman, we voted him seven years ago and I would win him again tomorrow, but he asked not to be pulled by the jacket”. And then he opens: “It is clear that every day of stalemate the possibility of going to him becomes more probable. The problem is that we do not know how he would respond”.

Quirinale, Mattarella would say yes only in the face of a request from all parties

But how could Mattarella say yes. Ugo Magri takes stock of La Stampa: “To begin with, someone should go to Mattarella and ask him. Not this or that leader in no particular order, because the man has called himself out, avoiding any kind of contacts and meetings. He spent the day yesterday between his presidential studio and the rented apartment in Parioli where he is moving, and there are still the furnishings to be arranged “. And La Stampa concludes:”If the representatives of all the parties, or at least the most representative ones, come to the Quirinale this morning, and from Enrico Letta to Giuseppe Conte, from Antonio Tajani to Matteo Salvini by mutual agreement, they would ask him to stay, Mattarella would ask for clear answers to these questions “.

READ ALSO:

Quirinale, Marcucci: Casellati used in a game of massacre

Quirinale, Mastella: Casellati? Proof of strength, so it burned

Quirinale, Zaia: good to bring Casellati. If elected government ahead