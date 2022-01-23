Quirinale, “so far Berlusconi and Renzi have won, Conte and Enrico Letta have lost”

“A Sicilian drama is staged with Sergio Mattarella, the great Leopard, in Palermo and boxes at the Quirinale “. Luigi Bisignani comment with Affaritaliani.it the match of the election of the President of the Republic, on the eve of the start of the voting a Montecitorio and in the aftermath of Silvio Berlusconi’s resignation. “Mattarella is always the strongest candidate”, explains Bisignani. Which then adds: “Pierferdinando Casini and Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati I’m on the launch pad for the Colle, others I don’t see and there aren’t any “.

As for the premier Mario Draghi, who certainly aspired to become Head of State, Bisignani affirms: “Draghi, new Cincinnato, from Città della Pieve, has moved too much with everyone, losing authority”. And the Center-right? It risks breaking since Giorgia Meloni do you want elections and not Draghi at Palazzo Chigi until 2023? “The center has been dead for a long time”. And finally, who are the winners and losers of the Quirinale match up to now? Top definitely Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Renzi, flop Giuseppe Conte and Enrico Letta, more confused than persuaded “, concludes Bisignani.