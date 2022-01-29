Mattarella accepts without placing conditions. Wednesday the oath

The crucial moment of the day was the interview had by the Prime Minister Mario Draghi with the President of the Republic in the morning. A mediation who took note of the parliamentary stalemate up to that moment and has unlocked on dossier Quirinale, casually preserving the stability of government. Then, then there ascent on pilgrimage at the Colle to ask Sergio Mattarella from remain on the part of the parliamentary group leaders, followed by a delegation of regional presidents.

Nine years ago it was the leader party and the governors of the northern regions only to ask Giorgio Napolitano to accept the BIS: in 2013, in fact, the secretary of the Democratic Party Pierluigi Bersanithe leader of the People of Freedoms Silvio Berlusconithe leader of Civic Choice Mario Monti they went, separately, to Napolitano; soon after they also reached the Colle Roberto Maroni, Roberto Cota And Luca Zaiagovernors of Lombardy, Piedmont and Veneto.

In fact, the choice was entirely political, born from the stalemate that risked overwhelming, in addition to the parties, also the institutions, given that theimpasse it was also holding back the formation of the government after the elections just held. This time we are at the end of the legislature, the executive it is formed but its stability could have suffered repercussions from the vote for the Collethe Parliament for days spontaneously cast hundreds of votes for Mattarella and therefore they were the group leaders to report to him the intention of the big voters to ask him to stay. Moreover, formally, the request came from the group leaders and the presidents of the Regions.

And Mattarella, who he will swear on Wednesday afternoon between 3 and 4 pmaccepted as a “statesman”, was the unanimous chorus of parties in the Transatlantic except Brothers of Italyin a few words: “I had other plans for the future, but they are there if needed“. The meeting with the group leaders of the majority forces who came out together from the main entrance of the Quirinale, is lasted about ten minutes.

“Everything went well,” he told reporters Simona Malpezzi leader of the Democratic Party in the Senate. Given the situation, the parent company of the Autonomies reported to the Senate Julia Unterberger, leaving the Quirinale “we begged him to stay for another term”. And the Yes to a new seven years arrived unconditional. “I will do my best“, he would only have specified to the delegations. Now, the eyes are on his settlement speech next Thursday. On the same day the first seven-year expires.

