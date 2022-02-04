Quirinale, the ranking of the most applauded: badly Cossiga and Pertini

Sergio Mattarella was applauded 55 times from his own big voters present yesterday for the official inauguration speech at Quirinale for the way to his second term. The number of hand claps was record-breaking, the President of the Republic beat himself, on 3 February 2015 in fact – reads the Corriere della Sera – the total consensus stopped at 40, well 8 more than the Napolitano bis dated April 22, 2013. Going back over the years, the number of applause to elected presidents is getting smaller and smaller.

The first election of Napolitano – continues the Corriere – of 15 April 2006 was valid 29 interruptions of parliamentarians, while he had to settle for 19 Carlo Azeglio Ciampi during his speech in April 1999. Worse than he went to Oscar Luigi Scalfaro, elected after a long list of candidates’ rejections, the consensus was for the president chosen in 1992 just 14. But the more you go back over the years, the more they decrease. Francesco Cossiga he did not even arrive in double figures, only 9 times he was applauded by the audience present at Montecitorio. But the data on one of the most loved Heads of State of all time is sensational, Sandro Pertini. For the volcanic number one of the Quirinale the initial consents were very few: only 6.

