“I had other plans, but I am respectful of Parliament”. Like this Sergio Mattarella accepted the prospect of being confirmed as President of the Italian Republic. The count is underway in Montecitorio following the eighth vote, the one that was reached after the government majority agreed on the confirmation of the – no longer – outgoing President. The premier Mario Draghi is satisfied with Mattarella’s confirmation: “It is appropriate that the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella remains at the Quirinale for the good and stability of the country”, her words. Mattarella also found the full support of Silvio Berlusconiwho from the San Raffaele hospital in Milan where he is hospitalized commented on the now certain re-election of the President of the Republic: “This is the moment of unity and we must all feel it as a duty. But unity today can only be found around the figure of President Sergio Mattarella, from whom we know we are asking for a great sacrifice, but we also know that we can ask him for it in the best interest of the country, the same one who has always witnessed in the 7 years of his highest mandate “, declared the Knight. Clear split in the rest of the center-right. Giorgia Meloni commented so on Twitter the support of Matteo Salvini in Mattarella: “Salvini proposes that everyone go and beg Mattarella to make another term as President of the Republic. I don’t want to believe it “.

See also self respect

FP | By the editorial staff

ALL RIGHTS RESERVED





