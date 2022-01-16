Quirinale, Renzi: “Ready to vote for a center-right candidate, but not Berlusconi”

“We are ready to vote for a credible and high-profile center-right candidate who is in the interests of Italy and Italians. But we will never vote for Berlusconi,” said Matteo Renzi at the Italia Viva assembly of great voters, writes Il Messaggero. An offer that, according to the Roman daily, “could unlock the Quirinale negotiations, stranded on the divisive candidacy of Silvio Berlusconi, channeling it towards a solution that would delight Matteo Salvini and could prevent the end of the government of national unity led by Mario Dragons “.

Letta: “Legislature pact on the Quirinale and the government”

And then there is Enrico Letta: “We are proposing a three-point legislature pact that will allow us to reach the spring of 2023. Election of a president of guarantee for all, the choice of giving strength and renewed energy because the next 14 months government proposals give effective answers, the completion of some reforms for good policy, including electoral reform “, declared the secretary of the Democratic Party.

Salvini: “More political government with Draghi at Colle”

A double offer of dialogue coming from the center and from the center left that Salvini, beyond the official statements, might like. And what does Salvini officially say? “After decades of names proposed or imposed by the left, this time the numbers, in Parliament and in the country, offer the honor and the burden of making a proposal to the center-right, so we do not accept vetoes, exclusions or arrogance”, says Matteo Salvini . “If someone on the left wants to pull by the jacket, President Mattarella – he continues – disrespects especially him, who has repeatedly reiterated his unavailability for a second term. In the same way, Prime Minister Draghi is committed to addressing the health and economic emergency: assuming another role for him is a lack of respect for the Prime Minister and for the country “.

Quirinale, Pd-M5s-Leu axis on Draghi

Salvini’s message, as Corriere della Sera points out, is that with the premier at the Quirinale the government will be much more political and with space for leaders. Yes, because as La Stampa writes, the convergence on Draghi now seems total between Pd, M5s and Leu. “Next week I will meet Pd-M5S-Leu to push SuperMario”, writes the Turin daily, with Lega and Fratelli d’Italia ready to listen and receive.

Lega-FdI, the secret card could be Tremonti

Otherwise? Otherwise, according to Repubblica, a high-profile name that the center-right could propose following Renzi’s suggestion could be Giulio Tremonti. “The card kept hidden by Meloni and Salvini would be that of Giulio Tremonti. He has excellent relations with the founder of Fratelli d’Italia, cultivated at the time when they sat together in the council of ministers. He enjoys a historical bond with Giancarlo Giorgetti”, writes Republic. In a few days we will know.