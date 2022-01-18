Quirinale, hunting for votes at any cost: even if they have a fever

There are now only a few days to go elections to elect the new President of the Republic. All parties are grappling with the strategies to win the difficult game of Colle, but it is still unclear how many will actually be able to go to Room to vote because of the emergency omicron. There will be – reads the Corriere della Sera – an investigation to assess whether i big voters with fever, but negatives to the tampon, they will be able to vote for the election of head of state. The offices of Montecitorio they will do a deepening. But it is still uncertain whether those votes will really be collected as the center-right asks, worried about reaching the quorum in the case of candidacy of Silvio Berlusconi. The leader of Come on Italy quantifies in 35 missing votes in his favor in case of denied access to fevers.

They have tried them all – continues the Corriere – together with Italy Viva to avoid wasting those nearly 40 positive or quarantined cards. From Covid Hospital transformed into a polling station to vote door to door. But the president Roberto Fico he had highlighted at the beginning the constitutional and regulatory criticalities of non-attendance voting and the limits of health regulations. The Pd, Leu And M5s have objected several times to the proposals saying they are not against in the abstract, but worry that “the election of the head of state can turn into an outbreak of Covid contagion“.

