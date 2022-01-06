“Do everything possible to avoid new closures”

“The M5S maintains the same line used throughout this period: maximum protection of the health of Italians and job protection. Unfortunately, in this period, the hospitals have returned to suffering due to the new variant and the percentages of unvaccinated in the wards and in intensive care it is very high. The problem does not concern the number of infections, it concerns the number of beds occupied. Inserting the vaccination obligation for those over 50 goes in the direction of protecting that segment of the population that, either out of fear or distrust , has not yet joined the vaccination campaign and risks ending up in intensive care or, worse, of dying. Furthermore, we must do everything possible to avoid new closures “.

What do you think about the measures for returning to school after the Christmas holidays? Was the return to class postponed?

“It is sacrosanct to avoid Dad as much as possible. Our children and young people have paid more than anyone for the inevitable restrictions caused by the pandemic. Furthermore, we have asked the Government for the massive use of smartworking, suppressing it was a serious mistake”.

“I would avoid pulling Mattarella by the jacket. It seems to me an institutional ungrammatical”

On the Quirinale the senators of the M5S asked for the Mattarella bis, but Giuseppe Conte had spoken of a woman. Isn’t that a delegitimization of the political leader of the M5S?

“Our esteem towards President Mattarella is not new. But there is a public denial on the part of Mattarella. I would avoid pulling him by the jacket. It seems to me an institutional ungrammatical. President Conte constantly talks to all the other political leaders. and he will also discuss with the parliamentary group of the M5S to arrive at a shared choice on a figure with a high moral profile “.

Is the Democratic Party right when it says that the table is blocked until Berlusconi’s candidacy for the Quirinale is removed?

“Berlusconi will not have our votes, it is an inadmissible candidacy for the M5S”.

Draghi at the Quirinale? “He knows very well that 45 EU obligations must be respected in the first half of 2022”

Does Mario Draghi at the Quirinale mean elections in 2022?

“Draghi knows very well that in the first half of 2022 45 EU obligations must be respected to access another 24 billion of the NRP and that we must continue to face the fourth wave with force”.

How does the M5S see the debate in the Democratic Party on the return of Massimo D’Alema?

“It is a debate within the Democratic Party. We must think about completing the organization of Giuseppe Conte’s new course and take root in the territories, a serious limitation of the past that must be overcome”.

“Immediate budget shift to restore companies affected by the new restrictions and to cope with rising bills”

Do you think that a new intervention is needed to reduce the costs of electricity and gas bills?

“We were the first to ask the government for an immediate budget shift to restore the companies affected by the new restrictions and to cope with the increase in bills. Let’s vote for it now, Italian families must be supported”.

Is a new intervention needed in 2022 to reduce the tax burden?

“In reality, my colleagues in the Finance Committee are already working on the Delegation law for the” second phase “of the tax reform. The 8 billion allocated in the budget law represent only the beginning of a process. We must definitively abolish IRAP and to facilitate young entrepreneurs who have brilliant ideas but who are penalized by the Italian system. If you have an entrepreneurial intuition, it is the State that must put the money and get you going. On this I will make my proposal “.