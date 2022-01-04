Fico heard the President of the Senate Elisabetta Casellati

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, having heard the President of the Senate of the Republic, Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, convened the Parliament in joint session, with the participation of the regional delegates, on Monday 24 January, at 3 pm, for the election of the President of the Republic. The notice of call, announced the press office of the Chamber, will be published in the Official Gazette today.

Quirinale: Patuanelli, no foreclosure Draghi but no crisis in the dark

Still “too early” to name the Colle because the candidacies made today risk “burning them”, but the country is “ready to have a female figure” at the Quirinale. The minister M5s underlines this Stefano Patuanelli in an interview with ‘Corriere della Sera’, in which he underlines: “We have always said that we have no foreclosures for Draghi who, certainly, is one of the high-profile personalities. But there is the awareness and concern that this move would compromise the continuity of government in a crucial phase. “. “There is a concrete rachio that everything could precipitate a crisis in the dark. Bringing the country into a state of instability, just as the rejections for the PNRR should unfold their effects”, he adds.

Quirinale: Toti, we need a pact between parties, otherwise it’s chaos

Worried about the choice of the next head of state, the president of Liguria Giovanni Toti he asked that this be “prepared and accompanied by clear agreements between the parties, which to date all seem to have stopped”. Interviewed by Corriere della Sera, the governor says that “whoever is elected, the legislature must continue to its natural end with a government that is equal to the situation.” “The chaos that led to the birth of the Draghi government still reigns supreme – Toti points out – and we cannot allow it to leave its mark on the future as well”.

The current prime minister Mario Draghi “is certainly an important card” as a candidate for Colle, admits Toti, who says he is ready to support Silvio Berlusconi’s candidacy “out of affection, esteem, stature of the character”, but only “if there is will be the conditions “. “You risk the grill,” explains the governor. “I would never want to see Berlusconi end up like Prodi,” he adds. “If Berlusconi wins with a non ‘guided’ vote, without a path, in tears – he continues – there would be the risk of a landslide in the system”.

Quirinale: Boschi, whoever wants Draghi is aiming for an early vote

Whoever wants to elect Draghi at the Quirinale is aiming to go to elections in June. She is convinced of it Maria Elena Boschi, group leader Iv in the Chamber, who in an interview with ‘The print’ underlines: “Meloni, Conte and Letta want the vote”. The current prime minister “would be an excellent president”, but “going to vote in 2022 would be a mistake” and the government without Draghi “would be less strong”. And again: “In any case, at the end of January we will have the president. Closing on Mattarella seemed impossible too, today everyone agrees that he was an excellent president”.