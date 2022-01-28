Nothing in the election of the President of the Republic even at the end of the sixth vote. The results of the poll, however, certify the great appreciation by a large slice of the hemicycle for the head of state in office, Sergio Mattarella. Despite having repeatedly repeated that he did not want to consider his re-election, Mattarella received 336 votes on the sixth ballot.

The situation, however, could unlock tomorrow, when the seventh vote will take place – at 9.30 am. In fact, various political forces – above all the 5 Star Movement and the League, the two most numerous in parliament – seem willing to vote Elisabetta Belloni, current head of the secret services. The absolute majority, which Belloni would need to be elected, is 505 votes. A quota that seems to be within reach if there were no big surprises related to snipers.