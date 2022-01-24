As can be widely expected, the first ballot for the election of the President of the Republic did not give a positive result. There is no agreement between the parties, and on the other hand it is still early. The various leaders are clearly waiting for the fourth ballot, since the first three votes require a ‘qualified’ majority of two thirds of the votes (therefore 672 ballots) and at this moment there is no name that welcomes such a broad consensus among the various political parties. From the fourth vote, scheduled for January 27, an absolute majority of 50% plus one will suffice (therefore, 505 ballots).

When 909 of the 1,008 electors voted, the most chosen name was the magistrate Paolo Magdalene (32 votes), followed by the outgoing president Sergio Mattarella (16) and the current Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia (7). Despite the difficult health situation and the recent death of the Forza Italia deputy Vincenzo Fasano, there are those who want to joke: Alfonso Signorini, Amadeus, Giuseppe Cruciani, Dino Zoff and Antonio Razzi also took votes.