As widely announced, the third ballot for the election of the President of the Republic gave negative results. When 981 of the 1,009 votes were counted, the white ballots are at 412. he The wait-and-see tactic won again, justified by the difficulty of immediately finding a name widely shared by 2/3 of the great voters. Compared to recent days, there has been less dispersion, with the outgoing president Sergio Mattarella and the former undersecretary of the Ministry of Defense Guido Crosetto – voted in a compact manner by the exponents of the Brothers of Italy – who obtained respectively 125 and 114 preferences. Followed by the magistrate Paolo Magdalene (62) and Pier Ferdinando Casini (52), one of the most popular names from the beginning.

If on a practical level the stalemate continued this morning, the afternoon hours will be decisive: the dialogues between the various political areas will continue and intensify, since in the fourth ballot tomorrow the absolute majority (505 preferences and no longer 673) will be enough to elect the successor of Mattarella. While the center-left has not proposed any new names compared to recent days, the right has relaunched the candidacy of the President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati, not meeting the approval of the progressive forces, who would like to avoid involving the institutions. Even today some politicians did not miss curious names, written without too much awareness of the representative role delegated to them by the citizens: Marco Tardelli, Terence Hill, Marino Bartoletti took preferences