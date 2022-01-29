"Complete and total incompetence of the political forces. We are facing a governing coalition that is not coalesced at all. The government, it is evident, is based only on Draghi’s authority. But the parties are also burning that and the premier will emerge weakened by … Follow on affaritaliani.it
#Quirinale #Draghi #weakened #LettaConte #alliance #Centerright
A crisis is looming…and these are the most prominent scenarios for forming the Iraqi government
The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr (72 seats in parliament), arrived in the capital, Baghdad, on Wednesday evening,...
Leave a Reply