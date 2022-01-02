In these days of exchanging greetings, the “sentiment” of deep states and electors in view of the great battle for the Quirinale also transpires. At the moment it is given a strong rise Mario Draghi, with the 40% chance to be elected, then (surprisingly but not too much) there is Gianni Letta at 20%. Giuliano Amato is in steep descent (is given at most with a 15% chance of making it) as well as Silvio Berlusconi (10%) who sees every day that passes the possibility that he will succeed Sergio Mattarella slipping away from him.

The prices of Pierferdinando Casini (10%). Every possible female name is out of the question, starting with that of Marta Cartabia (5%). But we are only at the beginning of the “great game”, things can still change. Meanwhile, according to what we learn, immediately after the end of the year’s speech was closed, there was a very warm phone call between the Prime Minister Mario Draghi and the Head of State Sergio Mattarella. It was the prime minister who called to compliment. Subsequently, at 11 pm, the official note from Palazzo Chigi also arrived: “The Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, thanks the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, for his invitation to national unity, solidarity and patriotism. These are words that touch the hearts of all citizens. It is the best wishes for a happy new year for Italy ”.

Silvio Berlusconi was the one who refused to comment on the farewell speech of the Head of State. For some it is proof that the Forza Italia leader continues to dream of the Hill. So much so that he would have decided not to comment on Sergio Mattarella’s year-end speech, in order to avoid misuse and misinterpretations. It is therefore better to limit yourself to a ‘neutral’ message of good wishes to all Italians on social media profiles (not by chance posted just a few minutes after the intervention of the head of state) than to issue statements to press agencies (unlike in previous years).

Sara. Because according to very authoritative sources, however, Berlusconi was totally blown away by the speech of the Head of State. Especially where he drew up the identikit of the future president of the Republic, reiterating the need for him to be super partes, “stripping himself of any previous belonging to take charge only of the common good”. Words that in Arcore sounded like a de profundis for someone like Berlusconi who was and still is the leader of a political party. Hence the choice of silence.

