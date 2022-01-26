Quirinale / A cards open: summary

Read: We are looking for a high-profile, non-divisive personality that we like too. We were for Mattarella. Given her continuous and resolute refusal, we are for Draghi.

Salvini: They would at least give me the Nobel Prize for patience …

Mattarella: rather than keep repeating “Don’t talk about it!” and to show the boxes of evacuation, what should I do, not to let me vote?

Dragons: I’m not a politician, I know little about your games and some say that in Europe they don’t see me as Italian. So much so that when Berlusconi he proposed me for the presidency of the ECB, a move for which I never thanked him, they said that if I were considered Italian, the German francs would not accept me. But you, Mattarellaan Italian who knows Italians and Italian politics, you made it too easy to tell me “Come on, accept, don’t worry … you will spend a year as Prime Minister and then … you fly to the Hill!”

Conclusion: the excess of incense for Mr M’illumino of incense, has clouded his sight. Perhaps this also explains the oversight in the last dpcm which prohibits an unvaccinated (and okay … war!) But also a vaccinated person who is not in compliance with the green paz, from eating a sandwich, sitting alone, at the ice from the outside of a pizzeria or restaurant, as narrated by a colleague, luckily in compliance with the super green paz, half frozen to eat in the snow of the mountain Subasio, the restaurant being packed inside, with hungry people in disguise. Blurred sight (or oversight) but not to the point of hiding the bin: a year and that’s all, the true perspective remains, foreseen by Mattarella? And then, who should go down in history, also for having said “So who is there, is there as head of the government, so much does the Italy ship now go by itself …”? So, what is the problem?

The best prospect for the “Who is there … there is …”, after the messes continued to combine in the year, would push, as already written, towards the solution … Schettino.