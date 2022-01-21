Quirinale, meeting between Enrico Letta and Matteo Renzi

It grows by the hour in the 5 Star Movement the front of those who support the hypothesis of Mario Draghi’s move from Palazzo Chigi al Quirinale. The proposal to elect the Prime Minister, advanced by Enrico Letta with the ok of Roberto Speranza and of Article 1 / LeU, begins to break through even among the pentastellati.

Giuseppe Conte is overcoming the first resistances, mainly linked to the holding of the grillino parliamentary corpaccione who fears the vote, and above all the pro-Draghi al Colle have been added, in addition to the holder of the Farnesina Luigi Di Maio, also the Speaker of the House Roberto Fico, who yesterday said it quite clearly in Montecitorio, and important and listened to parliamentarians of the caliber of Stefano Buffagni, Sergio Battelli And Gianluca Vacca.

It is evident that SuperMario al Quirinale it must also bring with it an agreement on the government and, as anticipated yesterday by Affaritaliani.it, in the running as prime minister for a year until the elections are the Minister of Economy Daniele Franco and that of Justice Marta Cartabia. Excluding the name of Vittorio Colao, not appreciated either by Forza Italia or by the yellow-reds. There remains the knot of the League, which with Riccardo Molinari he continues to say that it would be better if Draghi stayed in Chigi.

The problem is that in a less technical and more political government, with Franco or Cartabia premier, the leader of the Northern League would like to return to Interior Ministry (to stem above all the landings of illegal immigrants in the 2023 ballot box) but Pd and LeU are categorically opposed. The compromise would be that of Antonio Tajani, moderate but center-right, Minister of the Interior.

However, the League is not convinced of this solution. One thing is certain, if it is Dragons he must be elected immediately, as early as Monday on the first ballot or Tuesday at the latest. Certainly we cannot wait for the fourth ballot and the absolute (and no longer qualified) majority of 505, given the Bulgarian majority enjoyed today by the executive. If Draghi skips, at the moment, the only plan B for the presidency of the Council bears the name of Pierferdinando Casini.

It is no coincidence that this morning there was at Palazzo Giustiniani between Enrico Letta and Matteo Renzi. The number one of Italia Viva is the real sponsor of the former president of the Chamber, a Christian Democrat who was both in the Center-right and in the Center-left and who has not spoken for almost a year, and the solution could find the green light of the Dems and a large part of the 5 stars. Casini does not drive Berlusconi crazy, but Italian sources explain that there are no vetoes. The knot is the Carroccio again.

While considering the Casini option better than Giuliano Amato, Salvini does not like the support that the former UDC leader has given to the Conte II government for months, during Phase I of the pandemic. But with the Democratic Party that has stopped the hypotheses Casellati or Pear, the choice seems to be between Draghi and Casini. It all depends on whether the agreement on the executive will be closed by Sunday or Monday.

