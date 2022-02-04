Quirinale, Draghi’s hand behind the definitive no to the head of Dis

Yesterday’s speech by Sergio Mattarella has definitely closed the game for Quirinale. The parties have relied on the encore of Head of state and they have secured the country for the next 7 years. But the controversy over the negotiations for the match of the Colle they are never finished and the consequences are enormous internal cracks that they created. In addition to that in the center right, now increasingly divided, there is also the question Conte-Di Maio within the M5s, with the former prime minister who asked the foreign Minister to have a public clarification.

The words of the leader of the grillini – we read in Corriere della Sera – have brought out a background which is sensational. “If the name of the Belloni remained on the table until Friday evening, it is because he had passed the scrutiny of all“. His statement is surprising, because it suggests that the agreement was not limited to the sphere of parties. “It was about to close. In fact it was actually closed. Then there was a barrage fire of politicians and ministers: Renzi, Guerini. And unfortunately also Di Maio. I don’t know … Maybe at the beginning at the palace Chigi believed that the candidacy of the Belloni it were impassable. Maybe they realized after that the operation could take place e upset Draghi’s plans. “It should be investigated to understand better. Certainly the fight against la began on Friday night Belloni“.

READ ALSO

Maria Elena Boschi swerves uphill and becomes a Tik Tok superstar

High cholesterol: here are 7 cheeses you can’t give up

Cts goodbye, Ciciliano: “Very fast hospitalization descent. Here is the decisive signal”