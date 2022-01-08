Quirinale, Covid risks upsetting the election of the next head of state

In the end, the name of the next President of the Republic could be decided not by a party or a leader, but by Covid-19. Yes, because as Repubblica writes, the risk is that between the sick and quarantines, up to 200 voters may be missing for the valid vote for the Colle. “There are those who fear up to 100 or 200 forced absentees out of 1008. The Democratic Party with its group leaders, Debora Serracchiani and Simona Malpezzi has called for adequate measures. A sort of” let’s get busy, we can’t ignore it “. Dem would like the forced absentees, the infected, to be enabled to vote the same, perhaps with protected and ad hoc paths “, writes Repubblica.

Berlusconi’s plans at risk for the virus

A scenario that, according to the Corriere della Sera, above all worries Silvio Berlusconi. “The risk is that Covid will mess up the Cavaliere’s accounts, which will nullify the efforts made in recent months to build the consensus necessary to climb the Hill, ruining his project. Because the plan drawn up by the loyalists to control secret votes and to prevent the betrayal of those who would like to burn Berlusconi in the fourth “call”, he can do nothing in the face of the advance of the virus “.

D’Uva: “We will guarantee the vote in safety”

The specter of Covid hovers over the election of the President of the Republic. In view of the meeting of the Parliament in joint session on January 24, the fears of political forces and experts are also growing in parallel with the infections, so much so that the Democratic Party – in a letter sent to the top management of Montecitorio and Palazzo Madama – has asked the Presidents of the Chamber and Senate, Roberto Fico and Elisabetta Casellati, to “guarantee the vote in safety”. What measures will the Chamber take to comply with these requests? “To access the Chamber it will be mandatory to wear the Ffp2 mask and it will be necessary to show the green pass, which among other things is already necessary from October as well as in all workplaces”, the commissioner of Montecitorio Francesco D replies to the Adnkronos ‘Uva, deputy of the M5S. “There will be one vote per day. Entry to the Chamber for voting will be limited according to pre-established time slots and will be staggered according to the order of the letter of call: these measures will guarantee the presence of a limited number of voters, among them adequately spaced “. Furthermore, continues D’Uva, “we will guarantee the daily sanitation of the environments and all that is necessary to guarantee the ordinary completion of the voting procedures. Naturally, based on the trend of the epidemiological curve, further measures to protect the voters may be evaluated. present. But this will be studied in depth in the coming days “.

Should it be necessary, could remote voting be considered? "Remote voting is a choice that does not fall within the faculties of the College of Quaestors but of the Regulation Council. The same Council has excluded, in these two years, the use of remote voting for ordinary voting. A fortiori – he explains D'Uva – it seems to me a difficult road for the election of the President of the Republic which sees the Parliament meeting in common session with the presence of the great electors ". In the event of a maxi outbreak, is it reasonable to think of a postponement of the election? "In these two years we have adopted rigid and drastic measures that have prevented the birth of outbreaks in Montecitorio. The infections, in fact, took place outside the Chamber and not for conditions that were created inside. We are confident that this does not takes place on the occasion of this important election for our country. We continue to keep our attention high and to implement all the prudence and seriousness that have allowed us, up to now, to prevent the Chamber of Deputies from turning into a cluster ", replies the commissioner M5S. "On this point – concludes D'Uva – we are sure that there will also be maximum collaboration on the part of all parliamentarians and the electors". But what would happen if a great voter were to appear in the House without a green pass? Would the Chamber forbid him from voting for the Head of State and therefore from exercising a constitutional right? "All the rules that we have adopted up to now will be applied to the great voters to guarantee, in full safety, the ordinary conduct of parliamentary work. he can take part in the activities of the Commissions or in those in the Chamber ", concludes the commissioner.