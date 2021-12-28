Quirinale, Conte’s proposal to the other parties: to elect the first woman president of the Republic

Giuseppe Conte is preparing to ask the leaders of other parties to elect a woman to the presidency of the Republic for the first time. This was reported by La Repubblica, citing some of the possible candidates for the Colle: the former Minister of Justice Paola Severino, the former Minister of Education Letizia Moratti and the current director of the coordination agency of the Italian secret services, the Department of safety information (Dis), Elisabetta Belloni. According to a source close to the former Prime Minister, there would also be no “foreclosures” to two other candidates with whom the 5 Star Movement has clashed in the past: the current Minister of Justice Marta Cartabia, who with her reform has undermined the Bonafede law and the President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Casellati, contested in the past for the interpretation of parliamentary regulations and the use of state flights.

The proposal that Conte intends to advance also to the right-wing parties would also have the advantage of removing two candidates unwelcome to many parliamentarians of the 5 Star Movement: the historical enemy Silvio Berlusconi and the current Prime Minister Mario Draghi, whose ascent to the Colle would open to a de facto semi-presidentialism as well as placing the M5S in front of difficult choices. In fact, supporting another technical government would expose parliamentary groups to the risk of other spills after those of recent months. The 5 Star Movement, still the relative majority party in parliament, can now count on 234 representatives out of the 1,009 total who will choose Sergio Mattarella’s successor.