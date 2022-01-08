Giuseppe Conte today brought together the leaders of the Five Star Movement to take stock of the election of the new head of state in view of the ‘joint’ of the 5S parliamentary groups scheduled for next Monday. The joint assembly of the pentastellated groups will be an opportunity to define a shared line of the Movement, which today is divided between those who support a Mattarella bis, those who sponsor Mario Draghi al Colle and those who propose a third name.

The only certainty, according to what emerged from the summit convened by Conte (the five vice-presidents of the Movement, the ministers and group leaders were present), is that it will be necessary to ensure continuity of government, avoiding early voting.