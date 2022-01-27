Quirinale, Di Maio and Giorgetti put Prime Minister Draghi back on the list

It may have come the decisive day for the election of the President of the Republic, after weeks of stalemate and spite between the various parties, the night has arrived the understanding between the leaders. Now – reads the Corriere della Sera – 505 electors will be enough to elect the new head of state. And the comparison between Matteo Salvini, Enrico Read and Giuseppe With you eventually seems to be concentrated on three names: Mario Draghi And Pier Ferdinando Casini, with more Elisabetta Belloni, the diplomat now at the helm of the Security Intelligence Department. It is the point of arrival, awaiting developments, of a pyrotechnic day. On the name of Dragons for the whole day the no’s followed one another Salvini And With you, but in the end even the premier ended up in the short list. The decision made is bound to have consequences, the M5s it is close to internal splitting.

When With you raised his voice to explain to Letta that “I Draghi will never vote for him”, Di Maio – continues the Courier – he was talking about it with Giorgetti. “We know so much that it will come to Draghi,” the former minister whispered yesterday Spadafora. Divided and without a clear strategy, the major forces in Parliament are struggling to find a compromise even on a “third figure“. Also Salvini he explains and reiterates that the country needs the prime minister to remain at the helm of the government. Giuseppe Conte talk with Beppe Grillo and argues that that of the Five Stars is absolutely a yes to Draghi, that is, a yes to the fact that he remains prime minister and therefore does not go to Colle. But there are also backstories or boatos that give the agreement between everyone for fact: Dragons to the Colle, Belloni to Palazzo Chigi, a reshuffle that suits everyone. To launch the name of Dragons, they say, it could be the same Salvini, making a good half of his party happy, that of the northernmost, where the votes are counted and weighed. Then in the late evening the backhoe.

